FULL: Premier Danielle Smith and Ezra Levant talk freedom, censorship, gender ideology and more

PREMIUM CONTENT Click to subscribe

Premier Danielle Smith joined Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant for a wide-ranging discussion on some of the most pressing issues facing Albertans and Canadians at large during this year’s Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary.

Smith spoke about the importance of independent media in light of the echo chamber of government-funded news companies. "Independent media is covering the stories no one else will cover in a way that nobody else will cover them," she said.

"And so whether it's Rebel News, or Western Standard, or Counter Signal, or True North on the Conservative side, or even Canadaland, and Tyee, and the National Observer on the left, I think that independent media is serving a role because the mainstream media quite frankly isn't doing their job."

Speaking about handling emergencies in the province, Smith said, "What we make sure happens is obviously the experts have to go and deal with the existing emergency, but they have to report back to us on a daily or weekly basis about what they're doing so if we want to modify it, we get to modify it."

"We're the ultimate decision-makers as Cabinet, because we're the ones that are responsible to you," she said.

Check out the full discussion to hear Premier Smith's thoughts on censorship, gender ideology, freedom, and more.