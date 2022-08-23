Gareth Icke on Agenda 2030, COVID-19 and the authoritarian shift between political left and right

Gareth Icke is a singer/songwriter and host of 'Right Now' on the award-winning alternative media streaming platform Ickonic The Alternative.

We recently sat down with Gareth Icke, singer/songwriter and host of Right Now from Ickonic The Alternative to discuss the World Economic Forum and their plans for Agenda 2030, COVID-19 and the shift between the left and right of politics.

Ickonic is an award-winning alternative media streaming platform based in the UK which has published anti-establishment, thought-provoking documentaries, film series, news and commentary launched in April 2020.

Since the onset of COVID-19 and even before, the global populace has been crying out for alternative media outlets to follow news and opinions instead of the establishment-backed mainstream media.

You can watch Ickonic over at www.ickonic.com and automatically gain a 7-day free trial.

