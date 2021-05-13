Gas shortages plague the U.S., but according to Biden, it's a private sector issue

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a closer look at the gas shortages that have been plaguing the eastern U.S. since the Colonial Pipeline was shut down due to a ransomware cyberattack. These scenes are straight out of the 1970s.

Gas prices have risen to their highest price in over six years, at $3.00 USD per gallon, and Americans are panicking. But hey, according to the Biden administration, this is a private sector issue.

