Gas shortages plague the U.S., but according to Biden, it's a private sector issue
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a closer look at the gas shortages that have been plaguing the eastern U.S. since the Colonial Pipeline was shut down due to a ransomware cyberattack. These scenes are straight out of the 1970s.
Gas prices have risen to their highest price in over six years, at $3.00 USD per gallon, and Americans are panicking. But hey, according to the Biden administration, this is a private sector issue.
