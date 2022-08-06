Gates calls social credit scores an "asset" - are they coming to the US?

India is known as the most populous democracy in the world. It’s also home to

the largest national biometric digital ID system in the world. Aadhaar.

According to a report from Reuters last week, tens of millions of children in India

are at risk being excluded from school this year because they’re not linked up to

India’s biometric digital ID system.

Aadhaar, India’s federally-operated biometric digital ID system, collected the

names, finger print scans, and eye scans of 1.2 billion Indians.

According to the report, India’s 2009 right to education act provides the legal

right to free education for all children from six to 14 years old.

But apparently, only children willing to submit to invasive biometric recording

and tracking are able to enjoy this “right”.

Dipa Sinha, a professor at India’s Ambedkar University, told Reuters that

requiring the biometric digital ID for public school “puts the onus on the citizen,

and makes it much harder for them to access” their own rights.

The report referenced an 11 year old named Shifa who has been barred from

going into the sixth grade because she does not have an Aadhaar biometric ID.

Her parents made several attempts to get her one, but between the hoops and

behemoth bureaucracy, she fell through the cracks. Now Shifa is simply learning

to read and write at home using the newspaper.

"Without Aadhaar, we have no other option,” her mom said.

But Aadhaar is more than just a system that coerces people to submit their

personal biometrics to receive their rights. It’s actually a giant social credit

system lauded by political heavyweights and global thought leaders.

Not much western attention been put on the Aadhaar system because it’s been

overshadowed by their geopolitical foe - China and it’s social credit system.

According to the Huffington Post, which received documents under India’s RTI

act or right to information act, the Indian government has integrated data

collected by Aadhaar to establish a “360-degree database” that “automatically

track[s] when a citizen moves between cities, changes jobs, or buys a new

property,”

Bill Gates, of all people, explained that the Aadhaar system is “huge asset for

India” and branded the creator of the system, Nandan Nilekani, a partner of the

WEF, a “hero.”

Despite the dystopian possibilities, elected officials in the US are trying their

best to foist a giant biometric digital ID system on the entire population under

the guise of inequity.

Illinois Congressman Bill Foster recently introduced the Improving Digital Identity

Act which calls for the public sector, namelyHomeland security to work with the

private sector to develop a giant digital biometric ID infrastructure for the United

States.

Congressman Foster explained to a Gates funded vaccine ID initiative ID2020

that collecting private biometric information on all citizens could be “leveraged”

by the private sector to generate profits.

“Once the government has taken those fairly serious biometrics from you – there

will be huge opportunities for the commercial sector to leverage that,” he said.

“And to try to get this all started, I introduced the ‘Improving Digital ID Act.”

Foster is trying to push this bill through under the guise of inequity by explaining

that the system will make it easier for “unbanked individuals” (apparently a new

marginalized group) to access financial services- cloaking the invasive ID system

in woke language.

In a US House Committee on Financial Services hearing in July, Elizabeth

Renieris warned that biometric digital ID programs like Aadhaar are being used

as giant surveillance tools, establishing social credit systems.

“The Aadhaar number in India is able to track your activity across all facets of

your life, from employment to healthcare, to school, to pretty much everything

you do. You can’t retain autonomy over specific domains of your life. You can’t

separate your personal and professional reputation. You can’t have this kind of

contextualized personal identity. I think that’s really problematic...we must avoid

building digital identity systems and infrastructure in a way that further expands

and entrenches the surveillance state, as does the national identity system in

India,” she testified

But it’s this all encompassing aspect of the system that makes people like Bill

Gates so adoring of it.

Addressing India’s policy makers on their achievements with Aadhaar, Gates

explained the usefulness of social credit systems.

“Over time, all of these transactions create a footprint and so when you go in for

credit, the ability to access the history that you’ve paid your utility bills on time,

that you’ve saved up money for your children’s education, all of those things in

your digital trail, accessed in an appropriate way allow the credit market to score

the risk properly,” he said.

Gates is trying to bring the Aadhaar social credit system he’s so fond of to the

rest of the world.

Gates partnered with the World Bank, and launched their ID4D project with the

declared purpose of bringing the “Aadhaar approach to other countries.”

To date, the World Bank has invested $1.5 billion into the ID4D initiative, with the

official aim of creating “identification systems using 21st Century solutions.”

If you oppose these dystopian digital ID systems being pushed onto us by the

elite and their politicians please sign our petition at StopDigitalID.com