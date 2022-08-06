Gates calls social credit scores an "asset" - are they coming to the US?
Millions of children in India can't go to school because they've failed to submit to India's biometric ID system, AADHAAR. The invasive system is praised by Bill Gates and some US policymakers want to bring a similar social credit database to the USA.
India is known as the most populous democracy in the world. It’s also home to
the largest national biometric digital ID system in the world. Aadhaar.
According to a report from Reuters last week, tens of millions of children in India
are at risk being excluded from school this year because they’re not linked up to
India’s biometric digital ID system.
Aadhaar, India’s federally-operated biometric digital ID system, collected the
names, finger print scans, and eye scans of 1.2 billion Indians.
According to the report, India’s 2009 right to education act provides the legal
right to free education for all children from six to 14 years old.
But apparently, only children willing to submit to invasive biometric recording
and tracking are able to enjoy this “right”.
Dipa Sinha, a professor at India’s Ambedkar University, told Reuters that
requiring the biometric digital ID for public school “puts the onus on the citizen,
and makes it much harder for them to access” their own rights.
The report referenced an 11 year old named Shifa who has been barred from
going into the sixth grade because she does not have an Aadhaar biometric ID.
Her parents made several attempts to get her one, but between the hoops and
behemoth bureaucracy, she fell through the cracks. Now Shifa is simply learning
to read and write at home using the newspaper.
"Without Aadhaar, we have no other option,” her mom said.
But Aadhaar is more than just a system that coerces people to submit their
personal biometrics to receive their rights. It’s actually a giant social credit
system lauded by political heavyweights and global thought leaders.
Not much western attention been put on the Aadhaar system because it’s been
overshadowed by their geopolitical foe - China and it’s social credit system.
According to the Huffington Post, which received documents under India’s RTI
act or right to information act, the Indian government has integrated data
collected by Aadhaar to establish a “360-degree database” that “automatically
track[s] when a citizen moves between cities, changes jobs, or buys a new
property,”
Bill Gates, of all people, explained that the Aadhaar system is “huge asset for
India” and branded the creator of the system, Nandan Nilekani, a partner of the
WEF, a “hero.”
Despite the dystopian possibilities, elected officials in the US are trying their
best to foist a giant biometric digital ID system on the entire population under
the guise of inequity.
Illinois Congressman Bill Foster recently introduced the Improving Digital Identity
Act which calls for the public sector, namelyHomeland security to work with the
private sector to develop a giant digital biometric ID infrastructure for the United
States.
Congressman Foster explained to a Gates funded vaccine ID initiative ID2020
that collecting private biometric information on all citizens could be “leveraged”
by the private sector to generate profits.
“Once the government has taken those fairly serious biometrics from you – there
will be huge opportunities for the commercial sector to leverage that,” he said.
“And to try to get this all started, I introduced the ‘Improving Digital ID Act.”
Foster is trying to push this bill through under the guise of inequity by explaining
that the system will make it easier for “unbanked individuals” (apparently a new
marginalized group) to access financial services- cloaking the invasive ID system
in woke language.
In a US House Committee on Financial Services hearing in July, Elizabeth
Renieris warned that biometric digital ID programs like Aadhaar are being used
as giant surveillance tools, establishing social credit systems.
“The Aadhaar number in India is able to track your activity across all facets of
your life, from employment to healthcare, to school, to pretty much everything
you do. You can’t retain autonomy over specific domains of your life. You can’t
separate your personal and professional reputation. You can’t have this kind of
contextualized personal identity. I think that’s really problematic...we must avoid
building digital identity systems and infrastructure in a way that further expands
and entrenches the surveillance state, as does the national identity system in
India,” she testified
But it’s this all encompassing aspect of the system that makes people like Bill
Gates so adoring of it.
Addressing India’s policy makers on their achievements with Aadhaar, Gates
explained the usefulness of social credit systems.
“Over time, all of these transactions create a footprint and so when you go in for
credit, the ability to access the history that you’ve paid your utility bills on time,
that you’ve saved up money for your children’s education, all of those things in
your digital trail, accessed in an appropriate way allow the credit market to score
the risk properly,” he said.
Gates is trying to bring the Aadhaar social credit system he’s so fond of to the
rest of the world.
Gates partnered with the World Bank, and launched their ID4D project with the
declared purpose of bringing the “Aadhaar approach to other countries.”
To date, the World Bank has invested $1.5 billion into the ID4D initiative, with the
official aim of creating “identification systems using 21st Century solutions.”
If you oppose these dystopian digital ID systems being pushed onto us by the
elite and their politicians please sign our petition at StopDigitalID.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.