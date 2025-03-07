GAVI lists misinformation as a global health threat, not the growing population of unhealthy chronically ill people

The Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), a project backed by Bill Gates, has come out stating that misinformation is “threatening public health worldwide,” leaning on a professor who shared “six powerful principles to counter false health claims and protect communities.”

#Misinformation is threatening public health worldwide. @LSHTM’s Professor Liam Smeeth shares six powerful principles to counter false health claims and protect communities. https://t.co/bidbBAWj4x — Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (@gavi) March 5, 2025

Forget addressing widespread chronic disease, rising global hunger and malnutrition contributing to diseases of poverty, increases in neurodevelopmental disorders in kids, lack of access to clean drinking water and sanitation, the growing unhealthy, chronically ill people in north America, or the fact that life expectancy has plateaued in developed nations — no, apparently, the biggest threat to global health is that one guy on Facebook who questions the safety and efficacy of vaccination.

Gavi highlighted a recent article by Professor Liam Smeeth, Director at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, calling for a united front against misinformation in 2025.

Smeeth outlines six strategies to combat misinformation, starting with the importance of deciding your focus. He suggests prioritizing key issues like pandemics, climate, vaccines, and reproductive health. The second step is to target your audience carefully, as directly confronting those spreading misinformation can deepen polarization. Instead, he advises engaging with empathy, framing discussions with phrases like “find out more” rather than challenging core beliefs head-on.

Next, Smeeth introduces the concept of quarantining the attack, meaning misinformation should be addressed by “weakening” it with facts and counter-arguments, rather than outright debunking it. He also stresses the need to demonstrate consensus, which works to stifle debate and create an illusion of universal agreement, even though true scientific progress thrives on open discussion. Finally, Smeeth says that building trust is crucial, advocating for “showing your work” which sounds less about practicing genuine transparency than offering real openness.

This grand plan to tackle misinformation focuses more on managing the narrative than fostering genuine, transparent dialogue, with private interest groups focusing on policing the narrative.

Meanwhile, the world is still left to face actual health crises like chronic disease, hunger, and access to basic resources. As long as the "right" message gets out there, who cares about the complexities of real scientific discourse or the pressing health threats- facing global populations today?

Additionally, Gavi makes no secret of its close alignment with the pharmaceutical industry – their entire business model is built in synergy with it. Gavi openly admits to engaging in "market shaping efforts," actively influencing the vaccine market to boost the profits of Big Pharma.

With its immense purchasing power and global distribution networks, Gavi effectively serves the interests of the pharmaceutical giants. So, the question remains: Is Gavi truly focused on improving global health, or is it simply facilitating the monopolization of healthcare for pharmaceutical profit?