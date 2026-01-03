Gavin McInnes: Encouraging young men to get married 'more important than pretty much anything'

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by podcast host and founder of Compound Censored, Gavin McInnes, to discuss the plight and future of young men in the West.

Gavin detailed how he came to fear for the future of young men, and what steps he’s taken over the course of his career to promote masculinity.

“Men want to be men,” he said. “Men wanted men’s clubs, and men had men’s clubs from the Industrial Revolution until the 80s. So when I started one on a lark, it exploded because political correctness had put their finger in the dam of masculinity, and all I had to do was pull it out.”

Ezra shared his fears for the future of young men based on current trends of fewer long-term relationships — or relationships at all — and fewer families, and how this might be impacted by the incorporation of AI personas and humanoid robots into society.

“I think being a man includes several parts,” said Ezra. “One is working hard to pay for your family. Well, if a robot does that for you, you don’t have any need to get up early and work hard — that’s half of being a man! And I think interacting with women, knowing how to propose and interact with women — if that’s replaced by robots… I’m worried about that.”

Gavin strongly disagreed that humanoid robots will have much of an impact on society, but shared his concerns over what he sees as the greater ills of pornography and divorce, and the importance of encouraging young men to get married.

“My goal, my job, is to get guys to put a ring on it,” he said. “I literally have hundreds upon hundreds of emails from people sending me their baby pics and saying, ‘Thanks, man. You taught me to get off my ass and put a ring on it.’ And that is more important than pretty much anything — getting more Western families.”