GB News fights back! Leftists struggle to cancel brand new UK news channel

  • By Rebel News
  • June 18, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at Andrew Neil's brand new GB News station broadcasting from the United Kingdom.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“...on their opening night, I was stunned by how many ads they had on. Almost too many! And from all the latest brands, some that I didn’t know about, they’re UK-oriented. But all of them were Blue Chip — for example, Amazon. It just doesn’t get bigger than that. Even green energy companies. I mean, I don’t know how it happened. Sun News in Canada never got ads like that; Fox News gets ads, but they’re often from supporters like the MyPillow guy.

“How did that happen?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

  • By Rebel News

