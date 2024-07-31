Gender controversy erupts over women's Olympic boxing as female Italian boxer set to fight male opponent

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help Jasper! A massive wildfire has struck the town of Jasper, Alberta. Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid is on the scene, and Rebel News is crowdfunding for emergency disaster relief efforts. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

As the 2024 Paris Olympics get underway, the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has reignited debates over gender eligibility in elite sports competitions. Khelif, who was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to concerns over testosterone levels and the discovery that the athlete had XY (male) chromosomes, has been cleared to compete in the Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The decision has sparked discussions among Olympic viewers and fellow athletes. A video of Khelif's bout against Mexico's Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval from December 2022 has resurfaced, drawing attention to the physicality of their match. Tamara, reflecting on the fight, told the Telegraph, "When I fought her, I felt very out of my depth. Her blows hurt me a lot."

Khelif's disqualification from the 2023 World Championships, sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (IBA), came after tests revealed high testosterone levels. The Algerian Olympic Committee attributed the disqualification to medical reasons, while Khelif herself described the decision as part of a "big conspiracy" in an interview with Algerian TV, Fox News reported.

IBA President Umar Kremlev addressed the broader issue of gender eligibility in boxing, stating that DNA tests had identified athletes with XY chromosomes competing in women's events. Such athletes were subsequently excluded from competition.

The controversy extends beyond Khelif, with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting also facing scrutiny after being stripped of a bronze medal for failing to meet IBA eligibility criteria. These incidents have raised questions about the consistency and fairness of gender eligibility rules across different sporting bodies.

Despite the ongoing debate, the IOC has affirmed that "All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations."

As Khelif prepares to face Italy's Angela Carini on Thursday, the boxing competition continues under a cloud of controversy, with many calling for the fight between the ostensibly male Algerian boxer and the female Italian to be called off.

"Tomorrow Italian fighter Angela Carini should fight against an athlete who failed a gender eligibility test. Olympics Committee gave green light anyway for tomorrow’s match," wrote Andrea Stroppa, an Italian who drew attention to the controversy on X. "We have to stop this madness."