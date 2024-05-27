'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot in Los Angeles attempted robbery

The Sun

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role on the long-running daytime drama "General Hospital," was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles. The incident occurred during what appeared to be an attempted robbery of his parked car, according to a report by TMZ. He was 37 years old.

Wactor's mother, Scarlett, told TMZ her son had been out with a coworker when they noticed several individuals seemingly tampering with Wactor's vehicle. Police reports, without naming the actor, also mentioned an incident in the same area and time involving three suspects allegedly targeting a catalytic converter.

According to his mother, Wactor did not attempt to intervene with the alleged thieves, but they still fired shots at him as they escaped. TMZ reported paramedics arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. local time. Wactor was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

The actor, who appeared in over 200 episodes of General Hospital, also had roles in "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and began his career on Lifetime's "Army Wives." He is survived by his mother and two younger brothers, Lance and Grant.

#JohnnyWactor When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with… pic.twitter.com/IQVqvhe3nn — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) May 26, 2024

Fans and friends took to social media platform X to pay tribute to the young actor, "When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P," fellow General Hospital actor Jon Lindstrom wrote on X.

One of my good college friends was shot and killed in LA during a catalytic converter theft.



We’re at a point in our society where criminals think it’s okay to murder someone over maybe a few hundred dollars. https://t.co/gzWWQHeIfG — bubba atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) May 26, 2024

“One of my good college friends was shot and killed in LA during a catalytic converter theft. We’re at a point in our society where criminals think it’s okay to murder someone over maybe a few hundred dollars,” Bubba Atkinson added.