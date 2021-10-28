George Soros gets into the fact-checking business with Good Information Inc.

George Soros is making another investment — this time in a company called Good Information Inc. Details on the company and its planned agenda were released in a report from Axios.

The company, as described by Axios, “aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information. As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local news companies.”

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave his thoughts on Soros stepping into the fact-checking business.

Speaking about Soros and other elites getting involved in telling the masses what is and isn't true, Ezra said:

Could you imagine? Imagine in any other era, trusting billionaires to tell you what is or isn’t appropriate for you to hear? I swear it feels like five minutes ago when everyone, left and right, would be skeptical of an oligarch telling them what they can or can’t hear.

