Georges St-Pierre suggests Canada isn't actually run by Trudeau: 'I don’t think he’s the one that really controls it'

Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre appeared on this week’s addition of comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend,” where he explained that he believes heads of states are “faces” and that there are “people behind” the scenes that run the show.

“Who’s really the boss?” asked Von. “I don’t know if there’s really a boss,” replied St-Pierre.

“… You mean the boss. Talking about the leader?” St-Pierre asked. “Most people will tend to say, ‘oh, it’s the political leader.’ The prime minister or the president. I think, you can call me [a conspiracy theorist] thinking that, but I don’t think he’s the one that really controls it. I think there is people behind that… that’s what I believe, I could be wrong but that’s what I think.”

Von agreed with St-Pierre on this.

“The president is the face, our prime minister is the face but I think there is people behind that… there are certain things that he cannot do. That’s what I believe,” said St-Pierre.

The Quebec-born fighter did not provide much detail as to who or what he believes is actually pulling the strings. When asked if this was something he had always believed, St. Pierre said that this was an opinion that has developed over the years.

“I think it’s grown over the years. Especially because there is sometimes a lot of conspiracy that turns out to be true, and there’s so much stuff on [the] internet nowadays, that you can search anything and it will give you something to read about… even if it’s completely preposterous. It’s hard to know what is real and what is not. But maybe that’s the reason, because of that, it makes me realize that ‘oh, what I’m seeing is maybe not really what it is.’”

Concerns over unelected or unnamed bureaucrats and politicians have increased in recent years, especially in the United States and Canada. Terms like “deep state,” “managerial class,” and references to the once relatively obscure World Economic Forum (WEF) “shadow government” are all terms that have been used in recent years to describe the conduct of western governments.

In Canada, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre vowed that if elected prime minister, none of his ministers would attend the globalist conferences, including annual WEF meetings held in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's far past time we rejected the globalist Davos elites and bring home the common sense of the common people," Poilievre said in a fundraising email last year.

"There will be no mandatory digital ID in this country, and I will ban all of my ministers and top government officials from any involvement in the World Economic Forum," Poilievre said, at a rally in Penticton, British Columbia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the event in-person in 2016 and 2018, and many of his ministers have attended as well.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab boasted about 'penetrating cabinets' in 2017 and said that over half of Justin Trudeau's cabinet are "young global leaders of the World Economic Forum."