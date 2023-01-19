Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attempts to dodge questions at World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is in Davos, Switzerland, with a team of seven reporters covering the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week. Ezra Levant ran into Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and attempted to ask him some questions, including whether attending the globalist summit is consistent with 'America First' Republican values.

Ezra asked Mr. Kemp, "How come you're not talking to folks? Is that why you came here? To sort of get away from the scrutiny of the American media when you're in the legislature? There's all sorts of checks and balances on you. There's the opposition, there's the media. But here it's sort of a secret conclave, isn't it?"

Ezra went on to ask the governor, "Given the price of inflation, meat, eggs, milk, things like that in Georgia, how does it feel going to a five star luxury event in the Swiss Alps? Does it feel wrong for the times?"

"I think it's contrary to the America First movement in the Republican Party. I mean, this is a very globalist movement. They don't believe in national citizenship. I don't know. Maybe he's just not used to answering questions here at Davos. He thought he was in a safe space without American media. And indeed, I'm not American. I'm Canadian. An interesting chat, but a one-way chat with Governor Kemp of Georgia for Rebel News," Ezra added.

