German authorities probe online abuse targeting Bundestag MP for being fat
German police are investigating a user of the social media platform Gab, following allegations of derogatory comments directed at Bundestag MP Ricarda Lang.
The user, known by the handle "@Die_Lunte_brennt_schon", reportedly labeled Lang as 'FAT' in posts that have drawn widespread condemnation for their disrespectful tone.
The Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) has requested Gab to provide user information to assist in the probe.
However, Gab has not complied with the request. The BKA's efforts are part of a broader initiative to tackle online harassment and ensure accountability for hate speech against public figures.
The BKA's request includes detailed user information, such as account ID, registration details, and IP address. They are also seeking historical data on the user's account status and personal identification details.
Gab owner, Andrew Torba made a statement on X saying: "One of the more ridiculous foreign data requests that Gab received (and turned down) from Germany was when they wanted us to dox a user for calling a female politician fat," followed by a photo of the MP.
German law, under the Digital Service Act (DSA), mandates cooperation from social media platforms in such investigations, yet the response from Gab suggests a challenging process ahead.
German authorities have emphasized the importance of respecting public figures' dignity, warning that online abuse will not be tolerated.
