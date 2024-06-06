German chancellor vows to deport Afghans and Syrians who commit crimes following murderous knife attack on officer

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Germany will begin deporting criminals from Afghanistan and Syria after a knife attack on an officer that left one dead and four others injured.

The attack in Mannheim at an anti-immigration protest was caught on video.

Scholz's address comes just days before the European elections, where populist parties across the continent are expected to gain significant ground.

“It outrages me when someone who has sought protection here commits the most serious crimes. Such criminals should be deported, even if they come from Syria and Afghanistan,” the chancellor said on Thursday, reports AP.

“Serious criminals and terrorist threats have no place here,” Scholz continued. “In such cases, Germany’s security interests outweigh the interests of the perpetrator.”

The attack left one 29-year-old officer dead. The suspect came to Germany in 2014 as an asylum seeker.

While discussing the attack, Sholz said “what happened in Mannheim — the fatal knife attack on a young policeman — is an expression of the misanthropic ideology of radical Islamism. There is only one term for this: terror. Let’s declare war to terror.”

Germany is not presently conducting any deportations to Afghanistan or Syria. The German government lacks diplomatic relations with the Taliban in Kabul and deems the security situation in Syria too unstable to permit deportations.

The chancellor said, however, that his government was working on a solution to make deportations possible.

The announcement also comes just one day after a German right-wing politician was stabbed, with the incident again taking place in Mannheim.

Heinrich Koch of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was stabbed in the ear and stomach on Tuesday evening.

The AfD district association reported that the incident took place near the city's market square just before 11 p.m.

A large-scale study of German youth has revealed a striking shift toward the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, driven by mounting worries over immigration, economic woes, and the war in Ukraine.



According to Bild, Koch, 62, was assaulted by three individuals after confronting someone who was taking down AfD election posters in the square.

He was stabbed and quickly transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was arrested on Tuesday night, and a manhunt is reportedly ongoing for the other two.

No information has been released on the identities or backgrounds of the suspects.