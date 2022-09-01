German foreign minister pledges to continue supporting Ukraine 'no matter what my German voters think' despite surging energy costs

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

German politicians are doubling down on their support for Ukraine in the form of sanctions on Russian energy, even as costs mount for the average German taxpayer. German families are now struggling to cope with the skyrocketing price of gas, with many looking at a prospect of a freezing winter as supplies dwindle and prices surge.

Speaking at an event in Prague hosted by the NGO Forum 2000, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany will continue to support Ukraine “no matter what German voters think.”

“If I give the promise to people in Ukraine — ‘We stand with you, as long as you need us’ — then I want to deliver. No matter what my German voters think, but I want to deliver to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

The German politician said that the government will never change its approach no matter how many people turn out on the streets to protest the soaring cost of living.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock says protests against energy costs and opposition to German support of the conflict will not deter the government from supporting Ukraine "no matter what my German voters think."



"I want to deliver to the people of Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/ZW5q4KQQnW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2022

“We are facing now wintertime, when we will be challenged as democratic politicians. People will go in the street and say ‘We cannot pay our energy prices’. And I will say ‘Yes I know, so we help you with social measures.’ But I don’t want to say ‘Ok then we stop the sanctions against Russia.’ We will stand with Ukraine, and this means the sanctions will stay also in wintertime, even if it gets really tough for politicians,” said Baerbock.

As detailed by Rebel News, U.S. conservatives are warning that America could suffer a similar fate as Europe if it opts to pursue similar policies.

Like Britain’s Boris Johnson, Germany’s leaders are intent on prolonging the war, despite all indications that the energy sanctions against Russia have backfired tremendously on Europe.

As reported by journalist Raheem Kassam on Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine arrived at peace terms in April, but the effort was sabotaged by Boris Johnson, who pledged British support for Ukraine in the form of military equipment and funds. Kassam cited Fiona Hill in Foreign Affairs magazine.

These so-called “Russia experts” manage, however, to slip a bombshell revelation halfway into their article. A revelation that should make aghast everyone suffering the gas price rises and food shortages the globalists blame on Vladimir Putin. They claim:

“According to multiple former senior U.S. officials we spoke with, in April 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators appeared to have tentatively agreed on the outlines of a negotiated interim settlement: Russia would withdraw to its position on February 23, when it controlled part of the Donbas region and all of Crimea, and in exchange, Ukraine would promise not to seek NATO membership and instead receive security guarantees from a number of countries.”