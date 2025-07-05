German pool safety campaign in hot water for depicting all offenders as ethnic Germans

Cambridge, Ont., residents have been flocking to free swimming lessons offered only to "racialized" families, reports Cambridge Today. On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey reacted to Afropolitan Canada's Swim to Survive program, advertised as "specifically designed to address the experiences of BIPOC communities."

"I would be okay if it was based on low income. Why can't… kids that can't afford to swim, no matter their race, get to have free lessons?" asked Drea. "Say, 'Any kid that can't swim, we're going to offer you free lessons.' Why is it a racist policy? They only want to save the lives of people who are not white, kids who are not white."

"I think the program should match the need of the individual, not the skin tone of the individual," added Sheila.

Canada isn't the only country tailoring the summer swimming experience to woke sensitivities. A public awareness campaign in Germany recently found itself in hot water for exclusively depicting ethnic Germans as perpetrators of sexual harassment against immigrant pool-goers — despite 65% of swimming pool sexual assaults in 2024 being committed by non-Germans.

"So sickening, especially since... there are actual abuses happening, and they're deflecting from that," said Drea.