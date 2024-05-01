German state TV falsely names Islamist group as 'right-wing' in Hamburg protest report
The broadcaster clarified a statement falsely associating a Hamburg rally with right-wing groups monitored by state authorities.
German public broadcaster ZDF has issued a correction after erroneously reporting that a radical Islamist demonstration in Hamburg was organized by individuals "close to a right-wing extremist group observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution."
The inaccurate claim was made on April 29 during the morning news program "heuteeXpress" by presenter Sara Bilda. ZDF later clarified that the correct statement should have been "that 'Muslim Interaktiv' is being monitored by the Hamburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a confirmed extremist movement in the Islamist milieu," Remix News reports.
The correction has been published on ZDF's website. However, the initial report sparked confusion, with social media users speculating whether Muslim Interaktiv was indeed a right-wing group, as the Office for the Protection of Constitution lists all anti-Semitic crimes as "right-wing," regardless of whether they are committed by Muslims or leftists.
Approximately 1,000 Islamists living in Germany marched through Hamburg on Saturday, denouncing democracy and calling for the establishment of a caliphate, which would introduce Sharia law into the country. Demonstrators held placards reading "Caliphate is the solution" and chanted for Muslims to disobey the government they called a "dictatorship of values."
The Islamist demonstration on Saturday has continued to draw reactions, with numerous politicians calling for the "Muslim Interactive" group to be banned, and calls for the resignation of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). During the rally, participants had called for the establishment of a caliphate and complained about allegedly Islamophobic policies in Germany, while also criticizing "cheap lies" in the reporting on the Gaza war and repeatedly chanting "Allahu Akbar."
Posting on X, Elon Musk wrote, "Surely demanding the overthrow of the government in Germany is illegal?"
- By Raheel Raza
The ABC's of Islamism
