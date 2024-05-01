German state TV falsely names Islamist group as 'right-wing' in Hamburg protest report

The Islamist demonstration on Saturday has continued to draw reactions, with numerous politicians calling for the "Muslim Interactive" group to be banned, and calls for the resignation of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). During the rally, participants had called for the establishment of a caliphate and complained about allegedly Islamophobic policies in Germany, while also criticizing "cheap lies" in the reporting on the Gaza war and repeatedly chanting "Allahu Akbar."

Posting on X, Elon Musk wrote, "Surely demanding the overthrow of the government in Germany is illegal?"