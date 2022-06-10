GET YOUR TICKETS: 'Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade' coming to Edmonton this week

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' protesting discriminatory vaccine mandates. But they didn't all go to Ottawa.

Many truckers decided to take a stand at a small border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

This is their story.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary, Rebel News displays never before seen footage that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes view of the nine-day freedom protests in Coutts. Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch never before seen footage from negotiations with authorities, and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.

Rebel News is thrilled to announce two more screenings of our new documentary!

On June 16 in Sherwood Park, join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and Rebel's entire Alberta team for a delicious buffet dinner and the third screening of our documentary.

Then, on June 17 you can catch our FOURTH screening of the documentary at Church in the Vine in Edmonton.

The documentary is now also available online exclusively for RebelNews+ subscribers and people who have supported the making and marketing of the film by donating $100 or more.

