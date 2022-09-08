GETTR launches 'edit' function ahead of Twitter, free to all users

Gettr

GETTR, the main competitor to Twitter, announced today that it is launching an edit feature for all posts, available to all users, regardless of platform verification status. The move to implement a fully-functional edit feature is a direct response to Twitter’s experimentation with the function, which is only set to be available to paying subscribers of Twitter Blue.

Unlike Twitter’s 30-minute limit, GETTR’s new edit feature allows users to make corrections to posts up to one hour after initial publication, and posts can be edited up to five times. Additionally, the new feature will allow GETTR users to see the original post and the edited version.

Analytics will also be provided for edited posts, GETTR said in a blog post.

GETTR’s new editing feature is immediately available on desktop and Android devices and is set for launch on iOS within a few days.

“In just over a year of existence, GETTR has done what 15-year-old Twitter has failed to do by adding an edit feature. Besides providing an inviting free speech environment safe from political discrimination, GETTR is not charging for the much-awaited edit feature, and it is available for all users worldwide,” said GETTR CEO Jason Miller.

“GETTR believes that freedom of expression should be accessible to everyone, no matter their political perspective or the size of their pocketbook. Twitter’s decision to release the edit feature only in certain regions, and only to users of their ailing ‘Twitter Blue’ $4.99 paid service, shows that they have become social media dinosaurs. And like the dinosaurs, Twitter’s time has passed in the minds of millions of social media enthusiasts,” Miller continued.

In addition to launching its edit feature, GETTR recently launched an upgrade for its in-app “Vision” short video feature, which is similar to Instagram reels, and GETTR Livestreaming has been providing exclusive real-time content with full subtitle translations to users.

Twitter used to have its own live-streaming function, called Periscope, which was built into a separate app, however, the feature is extremely limited and remains unavailable to the large majority of the platform's users.