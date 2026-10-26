GetUp FORCED to Distance Itself From Helen Haines Attacker After Rebel News Video Goes VIRAL

Radical left-wing group GetUp has finally been made to deal with its links to Brendan Nugent, the man accused of running down independent MP Helen Haines.

Just days ago, I went to GetUp's Fight the Right launch in Frankston and asked its organisers about the accused, a man who had long supported the group and shared its posts online. The best I got was that he had "nothing to do with GetUp". Had he ever paid for a membership? "Not to my understanding." Then I was told I couldn't stay on site, and the gate was shut on my team and me.

Now the rest of the media has caught up with our exclusive and put the questions to GetUp. According to the Herald Sun and News24, a review of Nugent's social media account, @NotLaoTzu, found he reposted GetUp content 17 times, and he signed two of its petitions more than five years ago.

Responding to questions from the Herald Sun, GetUp's acting chief executive Paul Ferris condemned the attack, saying "our thoughts are with Dr Helen Haines, her family, her team, and her community."

"GetUp condemns violence against anyone in public life. It has no place in Australia, no matter who it's aimed at or who commits it," he said.

"According to our records, this individual has never donated to, volunteered, or worked for GetUp in any capacity."

There is no suggestion GetUp knew about the attack or had any involvement in it. But it's a far firmer answer than the shrug I got in Frankston, when the group was busy trying to remove the media from a public car park instead of answering a simple question.

Former Liberal MP Nicolle Flint, who has long accused GetUp of targeting her during the 2019 federal election, said in comments reported by the Herald Sun and News24 that the revelations brought back her own experience.

"GetUp!'s aggressive federal election campaign tactics, like 'bird-dogging', encouraged dangerous, sexist and misogynistic behaviour towards me including a male stalker who constantly liked and reposted their material," she said.

"I'm deeply distressed to see similar links between GetUp! and the man accused of attacking Helen Haines MP. The political affiliations of the accused should form part of the police investigation."

She added, according to the Herald Sun: "There should be no place in Australian politics for GetUp!'s dangerous and disturbing tactics which have been weaponised against female politicians but could potentially impact any MP."

GetUp has previously denied claims that it encouraged a man to stalk Flint.

Nugent's online activity also included attacks on Peter Dutton's immigration policy, which he called "cheap racist fear-mongering", along with posts against mining, climate policy and companies accused of dodging tax. News24 reported his last post was on October 18, the day before Haines was run down outside her electorate office in Wangaratta.

Haines remains in a stable condition at the Alfred Hospital after both her legs were amputated. Nugent, who the Herald Sun reported is accused of doing a U-turn before driving into her at least twice, has been remanded in custody on three charges relating to the attack, along with two drug charges.

GetUp spends its days hounding the right and telling everyone else to watch their language. When the questions turn to its own online fan base, it suddenly wants to talk about violence having no place in Australia.

If you value our journalism, please help protect Avi's ability to keep reporting at ProtectAvi.com.