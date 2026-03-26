Girls’ spaces are for girls again — and it took a legal threat to make it happen

For the first time in years, common sense is making a comeback — and it’s a win for girls.

Girlguiding U.K. has announced that, starting September 6, only biological girls will be allowed to participate in its programs, including Guides, Brownies, and Rainbows. Male volunteers who previously held female-only roles will also be reassigned to positions open to both sexes.

The decision follows mounting legal pressure after Britain’s Supreme Court clarified that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex. It also comes after a mother threatened legal action, alleging that the organization had exposed girls to uncomfortable and inappropriate situations by allowing male-born participants into female-only spaces like changing areas and overnight accommodations.

For years, Girlguiding had abandoned its core mission, prioritizing the safety, dignity, and privacy of girls in favour of ideological activism. Parents raised concerns about safeguarding, consent, and the erosion of boundaries, only to be dismissed or ignored.

Now, the organization appears to be course-correcting.

This policy change is more than administrative housekeeping. It’s a long-overdue recognition that girls deserve spaces of their own, without compromise or apology.

And while it took legal pressure to get here, the outcome is clear: girls’ spaces matter, and they are worth defending.