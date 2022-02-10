BREAKING: GiveSendGo says it will ignore Ontario court order to freeze Freedom Convoy funds

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

GiveSendGo, the crowdfunding website raising funds for the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa, says that it will be ignoring the order by the Ontario Superior Court to freeze the crowdfund.

In defiance of the order, the U.S. based organization said that the court has no jurisdiction over its decisions and plans to disburse the funds to the protesters for whom the crowdfund was created.

“Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo,” the organization stated on Twitter. “All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”

As Rebel News reported earlier Thursday, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford's office issued the following statement:

Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and adopt-a-trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform.

The order binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations.

The convoy of truckers in the nation's capital protesting COVID-19 restrictions was using the GiveSendGo platform to fundraise to cover expenses of the truckers, many of whom made a cross-country journey to Ottawa after GoFundMe seized almost $10 million the public had donated.

GoFundMe, under pressure from politicians and pro-lockdown activists, alleged the truckers had violated a policy of promoting violence.

GoFundMe initially said the funds would go to approved charities before backtracking when several U.S. state attorneys general threatened to investigate the company for fraudulent activities.

Ford first became premier in 2018, after years of Liberal rule, on a pro-business platform with a now-ironic slogan “For The People”.