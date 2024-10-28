Glen Savoie steps up as interim leader of New Brunswick PCs after election night shake-up

The Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick has a new interim leader in Glen Savoie, a seasoned Saint John East MLA who narrowly clinched his seat by a mere 34 votes last week.

Savoie's new role comes after Blaine Higgs, the former PC leader, officially stepped down following his own defeat in Quispamsis—a move he hinted at on election night but never confirmed until now.

The PC provincial council's unanimous decision to select Savoie signals a shift in the party's leadership dynamics. Savoie is now positioned to lead the Official Opposition, taking aim at Liberal premier-designate Susan Holt and her incoming government. Holt, along with her newly-formed cabinet and the other 49 elected MLAs, will be sworn in this Saturday.

Savoie, first elected in 2010, briefly lost his seat in 2014 by just nine votes, only to make a swift comeback in a by-election triggered by the resignation of his Liberal opponent. Known for his bilingualism, Savoie held several key positions under Higgs, including Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister for La Francophonie.

Savoie's first challenge as interim leader will be rallying the party base at the upcoming annual general meeting on Nov. 9. With no set date or rules for a new leadership race, Savoie will need to provide strong direction to a party still reeling from recent losses and looking to rebuild.