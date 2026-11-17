Global Affairs Canada expects to spend $217 million on management consultants this fiscal year, up 29 per cent from the year Ottawa is using as the baseline for its promised 20 per cent cut, according to a federal response tabled in the House of Commons.

The figures came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1469, submitted by Conservative MP Sandra Cobena of Newmarket—Aurora. Every department answered, with the Treasury Board Secretariat providing the government-wide baseline.

The cut was announced in the Spring Economic Update 2026. The Treasury Board says it is measured against $4.57 billion in management-consulting spending in 2024-25.

The savings don't begin until 2027-28, when Ottawa expects to save $450 million. Savings rise to $900 million a year from 2028-29.

In the meantime, several departments reported higher spending.

Global Affairs spent $167.7 million in 2024-25 and $195.3 million in 2025-26, and projects $217 million for 2026-27.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spent $126.8 million, then $151.7 million, and projects $144 million.

Crown-Indigenous Relations spent $30.1 million, then $29.4 million, and projects $38.5 million. The department said most of that spending is for cleaning up contaminated sites.

Transport Canada spent $20.8 million, then $16.4 million, and projects $25 million.

The Treasury Board Secretariat, the department running the cut, also reported an increase, from $3 million to $4.8 million. It attributed the rise to pay-equity work.

The 2026-27 figures are projections, and because the cut has not started, the increases do not break the government's commitment. The response shows only where departments stand before it takes effect.

Most departments, including Public Services and Procurement Canada, Global Affairs and Crown-Indigenous Relations, said they do not track whether their contracts use the new "outcomes-based" model.