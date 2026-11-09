Global Affairs names former Canadian Heritage ministerial adviser as ambassador to UNESCO

Global Affairs Canada has named Noémie Dansereau-Lavoie, a former senior adviser in the office of the federal Minister of Canadian Heritage, as Canada's Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris. She previously advised former Liberal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, according to La Presse.

The appointment was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand in a Global Affairs Canada release dated November 3.

The government's biographical note states that she served as a “senior adviser in the Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage (2019 to 2021).” Guilbeault, then the Liberal MP for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, held that portfolio from November 20, 2019 to October 26, 2021; Pablo Rodriguez held it earlier in 2019. Guilbeault left the Carney cabinet in November 2025 and resigned his seat in August 2026.

The note also says she worked in the office of Quebec's Minister of the French Language. La Presse reported in May 2023 that she had until then been a political adviser in the office of Quebec minister Jean-François Roberge of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), and that she had earlier advised Guilbeault at Canadian Heritage.

In May 2023 the City of Montreal, under mayor Valérie Plante, named her the city's French-language commissioner, an administrative post reporting to the director general, which the federal note says she held from 2023 to 2025.

The note describes about 20 years in public policy, culture and media, including nearly a decade at CBC/Radio-Canada as head of radio development and then head of strategic planning in French Services, and a bachelor's and a master's degree in communications from the Université du Québec à Montréal. She replaces ambassador Natasha Cayer and interim ambassador Jean-François Tremblay.

UNESCO is the United Nations body for education, science and culture, with headquarters in Paris.