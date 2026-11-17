Global Affairs Canada awarded two contracts without competition, worth about $749,000, to Momentum Decisive Solutions Canada on May 8 and 9. Both are labelled "Assisted Departure - May 10" and both cite a pressing emergency.

The larger contract, dated May 9, is worth about $531,000 and runs to May 31. It is described as "Non-public servant travel - Other travel." The second began at $150,000 and was amended by $68,090, bringing it to about $218,000; the record does not give the amendment's date.

Both cite the exception for a "pressing emergency in which delay would be injurious to the public interest." The larger and smaller contracts are in the disclosure of federal contracts over $10,000 for the quarter ending June 30, along with the amendment.

On May 10, Global Affairs published a media update on the Andes hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius. It said Canada had chartered an aircraft to bring Canadians home from Tenerife, Spain, that four Canadian citizens were aboard the ship, and that an officer from the Public Health Agency of Canada was on the flight to Bagotville, Que.

The update gives no cost and names no carrier, and the contract records do not mention the ship or Tenerife. Neither document says whether they describe the same operation.

Momentum Decisive Solutions Canada has a Toronto office. Its profile on the development-industry site Devex lists a Global Affairs award titled "Provision of International Charter Commercial Air Services," with no value or date, and names the United States as its headquarters.