Global Affairs Canada signed a $90,000 contract for "EU DisinfoLab Conference - Organization and Planning" on September 1, five weeks before Canada scaled back its role at the group's conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, federal contract disclosures show.

The contract was awarded without competition and appears in the disclosure of federal contracts over $10,000 for the quarter ending September 30. The vendor is listed as "EUDisinfoLab VilniusVMC SASU" in Belgium, with a contract period of September 1 to October 31 and the description "Public Relations Services."

The record gives no city or date for the conference; the vendor name and the contract period point to the Vilnius event.

The department recorded the same exception it uses for other no-bid deals: "Only one person is capable of performing the contract."

EU DisinfoLab is a Belgian non-profit that works on disinformation. Its #Disinfo2026 conference ran October 7 and 8 in Vilnius.

On October 7, Tech Policy Press reported that tape had been placed over the logos of three government sponsors on the conference banners: the European External Action Service, Canada and Lithuania. It quoted a Canadian government statement saying Global Affairs had revised its participation in those sessions after changes to how several panels were framed. The article said it was unclear whether Canada had withdrawn funding, and that Global Affairs officials continued to take part.

The next day, EUobserver reported that Reuters had found the U.S. State Department lobbied Canada and European allies over their support for the conference, and named the panel at issue: "USA as a FIMI threat: acknowledge, adapt, push back." FIMI stands for foreign information manipulation and interference.

The Deep Dive reported that the conference program named Global Affairs' Rapid Response Mechanism, the unit that monitors foreign interference, as organizer of a workshop with the research firm Graphika.

The contract record does not say what was delivered, whether the full amount was paid or whether any money came back after Canada scaled back its role.