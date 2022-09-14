Global News' David Akin apologizes for ‘rude and disrespectful’ heckling of Poilievre after backlash

Pierre Poilievre heckler and Global News chief political correspondent David Akin wrote on Twitter that he agrees with those saying his conduct was rude and disrespectful.

The Canadian Press / ﻿Sean Kilpatrick﻿
On September 13, while the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, gave a statement regarding Canada’s current economic situation, Global News chief political correspondent David Akin took it upon himself to heckle merely five seconds after the broadcasted conference began. 

Akin’s heckling of Poilievre generated a strong backlash on social media, with commentators on Twitter pointing out the reasons why legacy media is currently losing the trust of Canadians. 

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in the afternoon. Later in the evening, at 10:29 p.m. Akin wrote a very short statement on Twitter, saying he apologizes for his behavior. 

“Lots of readers/viewers called me about today’s Parliament Hill presser,” he wrote. “Many said I was rude and disrespectful to Pierre Poilievre. I agree. I’m sorry for that.”

Following this brief apology, Akin added that “we all want politicians to answer questions — but there are better ways of making that point.”

Even following the apology, backlash continued to ensue. One prominent Conservative commentator on Twitter, who uses the handle @canmericanized, stated that “this type of conduct wouldn’t have occurred with Trudeau who’s enjoyed a free ride and we all know it.”

Below is just some of the backlash that led to Akin’s decision to publish an apology:

 

