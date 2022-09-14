Global News' David Akin apologizes for ‘rude and disrespectful’ heckling of Poilievre after backlash

The Canadian Press / ﻿Sean Kilpatrick﻿

On September 13, while the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, gave a statement regarding Canada’s current economic situation, Global News chief political correspondent David Akin took it upon himself to heckle merely five seconds after the broadcasted conference began.

WOW: Pierre Poilievre, the new leader of the Conservative Party, shuts down a Global News reporter David Akin who interrupted his speech.



"What we have here is a Liberal heckler," Poilievre remarked.



➡️ https://t.co/9fF4I7TLji pic.twitter.com/oMFxIkk0RW — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 13, 2022

Akin’s heckling of Poilievre generated a strong backlash on social media, with commentators on Twitter pointing out the reasons why legacy media is currently losing the trust of Canadians.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in the afternoon. Later in the evening, at 10:29 p.m. Akin wrote a very short statement on Twitter, saying he apologizes for his behavior.

Lots of readers/viewers called me about today’s Parliament Hill presser. Many said I was rude and disrespectful to @PierrePoilievre . I agree. I’m sorry for that. We all want politicians to answer questions — but there are better ways of making that point. — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) September 14, 2022

“Lots of readers/viewers called me about today’s Parliament Hill presser,” he wrote. “Many said I was rude and disrespectful to Pierre Poilievre. I agree. I’m sorry for that.”

Following this brief apology, Akin added that “we all want politicians to answer questions — but there are better ways of making that point.”

Even following the apology, backlash continued to ensue. One prominent Conservative commentator on Twitter, who uses the handle @canmericanized, stated that “this type of conduct wouldn’t have occurred with Trudeau who’s enjoyed a free ride and we all know it.”

Below is just some of the backlash that led to Akin’s decision to publish an apology:

Basically, the parliamentary press gallery should, at minimum, suspend @davidakin for that performance. Can you imagine the outcry in the gallery had he pulled that stunt on @JustinTrudeau? #cdnpoli #cdnmedia — Norman Spector (@nspector4) September 13, 2022

@davidakin is the Canadian equivalent to fake news CNN’s Jim Acosta. He stopped being objective long ago, and he’s never gone after #BlackFaceTrudeau for all his scandals, like he just did against @PierrePoilievre at a press conference. #cdnpoli 🇨🇦 https://t.co/wW6rEHjLUP — Dayleen V🇨🇦 (@DayleenVann) September 14, 2022

Reporters are already heckling our new Conservative leader. This is great, the media are scared because they understand that if Poilievre ever became PM, most of them will have to find new jobs.



Don't worry though, Poilievre will create new jobs for you!#cdnpoli — Joshua Deslandes (@JoshuaDeslandes) September 13, 2022

Hey @davidakin, I'm relatively new to political reporting, but don't we normally ask questions at the END of press conferences? — Matthew Horwood (@Matt_HorwoodWS) September 13, 2022

This is so important. Poilievre must burn every bridge with the Media Party. He must extinguish any vain hope that they will ever be fair to him; he must harden his heart to them. And he must cause the Media Party to reveal their true nature. pic.twitter.com/w7HOY7jEm3 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2022

Here is @davidakin disrespecting the new Conservative leader. Note throughout David's corrupt career he never did this at any Turdy speeches.... They not even hiding it anymore https://t.co/TKofOvw46J — Dunamis (@DunamisTrades) September 13, 2022