Global News flags vaccine injury program—after years of running cover for Big Pharma

Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), established during the pandemic to compensate individuals seriously injured by Health Canada-authorized mRNA COVID-19 injections, is in "disarray," reported Global News.

Except Global's Andrew McIntosh and Carolyn Jarvis are not the first journalists to expose the scandal-clad VISP. Rebel News’ Tamara Ugolini has been following the program's misconduct for over a year, and the establishment's mishandling of vaccine injury reports for even longer. Meanwhile, Global News has been enforcing the state-backed, pharma-funded narrative from the start.

"Not only did Global News run cover for the state-backed, pharma-funded narrative all throughout the last five years, but they actually put a target on the brave doctors who were coming forward, saying, 'This doesn't make sense,'" said Tamara Ugolini on yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

"That's who Global News was and is," reminded Sheila Gunn Reid. "Don't thank them. The reason things got this far along is because of the likes of Global News. This is absolute gaslighting."