“Go quietly, or make this an issue”: Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls kicked out of Ford PCs for refusing vaccine

Rick Nicholls was kicked out of Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative caucus for refusing to take the COVID vaccine.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 31, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls to discuss mandatory vaccines .

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination after Premier Doug Ford issued an ultimatum: vaccinate, or get kicked out.

Here's a bit of what Rick had to say about his termination:

“What's really changed, ever since we started talking about this idea of mandatory vaccinations, we've been meeting in the legislature for months prior to, in different cohorts, and I've been in the Speaker's chair. And now they're in this bandwagon — get rid of him, he's a threat to our health and safety.

“Nothing's changed.

“It's just that, all of a sudden, other media, mainstream media are advocating and pushing the fact that — oh my goodness, there's [vaccinated] versus [unvaccinated], and so on. So that's the reason for not wanting me there, and they have threatened to get up and walk out if I'm in the Speaker's chair.

“Well I just say — enjoy your walk out...

“So that's [the] predicament I'm in right now. It won't really shake out until, well, until we go back on September 13.”

