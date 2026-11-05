GoFundMe launched for cadet leader Ken Kunkel, facing spinal surgery after Hamilton poppy attack

A family friend has started a GoFundMe for the cadet leader who was badly hurt while protecting young Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies in Hamilton. The money will help his family cope with what the fundraiser calls his "life-altering injuries."

The fundraiser names him as Ken Kunkel, "a husband, father of two, grandfather and dedicated community volunteer." It says he is the Commanding Officer of 826 Griffin Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets and has been part of cadets for 20 years.

"He is now facing a long and uncertain road ahead, including spinal surgery, an extended hospital stay and what will undoubtedly be an incredibly challenging recovery," wrote the organizer, Selina, who calls herself a close friend of the family.

The fundraiser went up on Nov. 3 and had passed 450 donations by Thursday. It says the money will pay for travel and gas, parking, meals, medications, time off work for Kunkel and the family members supporting him, and "possible accessible equipment due to life altering injuries."

You can donate on the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser says the attack happened on Nov. 1. Citing Hamilton police, it says two youths walked up to the cadets and "blew an air horn directly into their ears." Kunkel followed them into a restaurant to deal with what they had done.

"An adult woman, who was not initially involved in the altercation, intervened and assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground. The youths then struck him several times," the fundraiser states.

Police have named the woman charged as Estela Quintanilla, 48, of Hamilton, the Toronto Sun reported. She is due back in court on Feb. 4, 2027, at 9 a.m. Police also arrested a 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

NAMED: Estela Quintanilla, 48, is charged with aggravated assault. Police allege she jumped in and knocked down a man who confronted youths for blowing an air horn into poppy selling Air Cadets' ears in Hamilton. https://t.co/sui0Kh2FCx pic.twitter.com/ppFQcSwKLE — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 3, 2026

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called it a "cowardly attack" and said those responsible "must face the full consequences of the law."

I am disgusted by the brutal attack on a Canadian Armed Forces member supervising young cadets selling poppies in Hamilton.



He stepped in after the cadets were assaulted. He was left with injuries police describe as life-altering.



He was helping young Canadians honour those who… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 3, 2026

Hamilton East–Stoney Creek Conservative MP Ned Kuruc called the attack "heartbreaking and completely unacceptable."

"He was there for our young cadets," the fundraiser reads. "Now, it's our turn to show up for him and his family."

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.