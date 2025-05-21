Golden handshakes and platinum pensions: Trudeau’s million-dollar goodbye and the MP class cash-out

While everyday Canadians stretch every dollar to cope with inflation and economic instability, Ottawa’s political elite are retiring in style—on your dime.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has released its official breakdown of pension and severance payouts for the 110 Members of Parliament who either lost their seats or chose not to run in the 2025 federal election. The numbers are as jaw-dropping as they are infuriating.

The Grand Total:

$5 million in annual pension payments

$187 million in total pensions if recipients live to 90

$6.6 million in severance cheques

And topping this parade of payouts is none other than Justin Trudeau himself. Trudeau is the $8.4 Million Man

The former prime minister didn’t bother seeking re-election—but don’t feel bad for him. Trudeau will walk away with:

$104,900 in severance for not running again

$141,000/year MP pension starting at age 55 = $6.5 million

$73,000/year PM pension starting at age 67 = $1.9 million

That’s a combined $8.4 million, all taxpayer-funded. Not bad for a guy who tripled the national debt and presided over the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Who Else Is Cashing In?

CTF confirms 13 former MPs will collect more than $100,000 a year in pension income. Here are just a few high-profile names:

George Chahal (Liberal – Calgary McKnight)

Defeated

Estimated pension: $2.1 million

Severance: $92,900

Kamal Khera (Liberal – Brampton West)

Defeated

Estimated pension: $2.3 million

Severance: $92,900

Taylor Bachrach (NDP – Skeena–Bulkley Valley)

Defeated

Estimated pension: $2.0 million

Severance: $92,900

Laurel Collins (NDP – Victoria)

Defeated

Estimated pension: $2.0 million

Severance: $92,900

Bryan May (Liberal – Cambridge)

Defeated

Estimated pension: $2.2 million

Niki Ashton (NDP – Churchill–Keewatinook Aski)

Defeated

Estimated pension: Over $2 million

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative – Carleton)

Defeated

Declined severance, pension eligibility pending as he is running again in Battle River- Crowfoot.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t feel too bad for the politicians who lost the election because they’ll be cashing big severance or pension cheques,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Thanks to past pension reforms, taxpayers will not have to shoulder as much of the burden as they used to. But there’s more work to do to make politician pay affordable for taxpayers.”

He’s calling for:

Eliminating the second pension for future prime ministers

Ending annual MP pay raises

“There’s got to be leadership at the top,” Terrazzano added. “A prime minister already takes millions through their first pension—they shouldn’t be billing taxpayers for a second one.”

You can read the full report and see the pension and severance estimates for every MP at the CTF’s official page:

👉 Click here for full PDF

As the rest of Canada tightens its belt, the political class is loosening theirs—making room for fat stacks of taxpayer cash. For Ottawa’s elite, losing an election isn’t a setback—it’s a golden parachute.

Because in politics, failure pays. Literally.