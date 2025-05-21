Golden handshakes and platinum pensions: Trudeau’s million-dollar goodbye and the MP class cash-out
For Ottawa’s elite, losing an election isn’t a setback—it’s a golden parachute.
While everyday Canadians stretch every dollar to cope with inflation and economic instability, Ottawa’s political elite are retiring in style—on your dime.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has released its official breakdown of pension and severance payouts for the 110 Members of Parliament who either lost their seats or chose not to run in the 2025 federal election. The numbers are as jaw-dropping as they are infuriating.
The Grand Total:
-
$5 million in annual pension payments
-
$187 million in total pensions if recipients live to 90
-
$6.6 million in severance cheques
And topping this parade of payouts is none other than Justin Trudeau himself. Trudeau is the $8.4 Million Man
The former prime minister didn’t bother seeking re-election—but don’t feel bad for him. Trudeau will walk away with:
-
$104,900 in severance for not running again
-
$141,000/year MP pension starting at age 55 = $6.5 million
-
$73,000/year PM pension starting at age 67 = $1.9 million
That’s a combined $8.4 million, all taxpayer-funded. Not bad for a guy who tripled the national debt and presided over the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Who Else Is Cashing In?
CTF confirms 13 former MPs will collect more than $100,000 a year in pension income. Here are just a few high-profile names:
George Chahal (Liberal – Calgary McKnight)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: $2.1 million
-
Severance: $92,900
Kamal Khera (Liberal – Brampton West)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: $2.3 million
-
Severance: $92,900
Taylor Bachrach (NDP – Skeena–Bulkley Valley)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: $2.0 million
-
Severance: $92,900
Laurel Collins (NDP – Victoria)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: $2.0 million
-
Severance: $92,900
Bryan May (Liberal – Cambridge)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: $2.2 million
Niki Ashton (NDP – Churchill–Keewatinook Aski)
-
Defeated
-
Estimated pension: Over $2 million
Pierre Poilievre (Conservative – Carleton)
-
Defeated
-
Declined severance, pension eligibility pending as he is running again in Battle River- Crowfoot.
“Taxpayers shouldn’t feel too bad for the politicians who lost the election because they’ll be cashing big severance or pension cheques,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Thanks to past pension reforms, taxpayers will not have to shoulder as much of the burden as they used to. But there’s more work to do to make politician pay affordable for taxpayers.”
He’s calling for:
-
Eliminating the second pension for future prime ministers
-
Ending annual MP pay raises
“There’s got to be leadership at the top,” Terrazzano added. “A prime minister already takes millions through their first pension—they shouldn’t be billing taxpayers for a second one.”
You can read the full report and see the pension and severance estimates for every MP at the CTF’s official page:
As the rest of Canada tightens its belt, the political class is loosening theirs—making room for fat stacks of taxpayer cash. For Ottawa’s elite, losing an election isn’t a setback—it’s a golden parachute.
Because in politics, failure pays. Literally.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.