Landmark Bus Lines fires 'Little Bo Creep' — and now he wants big bucks for his hurt feelings

Holy transanity! Guess who’s back in the news?

Well, that would be none other than “Little Bo Creep,” a.k.a. the male school bus driver who dresses like a cosplay stripper, typically donning an over-sexualized Little Bo Peep costume.

He also liked to display signage on his bus that read, “Lolita’s Line.”

How disturbing is that?

Rebel News covered this story last year after parents were outraged by his sexualized shenanigans. Meanwhile, the York Catholic District School Board told Landmark Bus Lines that this nutter was bus driver non grata at all of its schools in York Region.

During the course of our reporting, we frequently visited Vaughan, Ont.-based Landmark Bus Lines to find out the name of the driver and get an explanation as to why he wore fetish gear, why he displayed “Lolita’s Line” signage, and why this was being tolerated! Alas, nobody at Landmark would comment.

Which was odd, given that it turns out Landmark did indeed fire this kook.

That’s the good news. Here comes the egregious epilogue: according to a National Post story, the driver apparently identifies as a “transgender woman.” And you guessed it: he/she is pursuing a human rights complaint on the basis of transphobia.

Astute viewers will recall that Rebel News reporter David Menzies speculated at the time that this was likely his motive all along. Step One: dress inappropriately. Step Two: get fired. Step Three: clamour for a big settlement courtesy of the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. Ka-ching!

The driver is only identified by the initials “L.Z.” He alleges in his claim that the York Catholic District School Board and Landmark Bus Lines committed “discrimination with respect to employment because of ethnic origin, gender identity, and sex.”

Give us a break…

The Post notes that the human rights complaint would have proceeded in secret were it not for L.Z.’s insistence on securing a publication ban – which was indeed granted.

However, when the tribunal published its decision to grant a publication ban protecting L.Z.’s identity on Oct. 23, the trans-cat was out of the bag. According to the decision, L.Z. sought a publication ban because “she is a transgender woman” and because his saga “garnered negative media attention.” (Golly, was it something Rebel News stated?)

In the meantime, it is unknown when his case will be heard. It is also unknown how much compensation he is seeking.

The big question is this: is L.Z. mentally ill? Is he a grifter? Perhaps both?

But let’s cut to the chase: this case should’ve been dismissed by the tribunal from the get-go. The crux of the matter is that L.Z. was not fired for allegedly being transgender. Rather, he was fired for his inappropriate costume and for displaying a disturbing sign while he drove minors to and from school.

Yet L.Z. would argue that this is a “human right”?

And equally shameful is that the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario is actually open to entertaining such a farcical claim.

Stay tuned.