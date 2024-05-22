GOP Senators blast Biden administration for offering condolences to Iran following President's death

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Republican U.S. Senators have blasted the Biden administration for expressing condolences following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The incident, which also claimed the life of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, occurred in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province due to extremely thick fog.

The U.S. State Department released a statement offering "official condolences" for the deaths while reaffirming support for the Iranian people's "struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms" as the country selects a new president. However, the move has drawn sharp rebukes from GOP lawmakers.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) confronted Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling the administration's response "shocking" and a "terrible mistake." Barrasso emphasized that mourning the death of the "Butcher of Tehran," who he holds responsible for "death, rape, torture," and considers a "sworn enemy of the free world," should not be a normal course of action.

Yesterday, @StateDept issued a statement mourning the death of Iranian President Raisi - a mass murderer who targeted, threatened, and attacked Americans.



I think it’s shocking that this administration would mourn the death of the “Butcher of Tehran." It’s a terrible mistake. pic.twitter.com/nKwSHuRUG2 — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) May 21, 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, stating that under Raisi's rule, "Iran armed and assisted terrorists with American blood on their hands." He labeled the condolences as a "disgrace."

Under the “Butcher of Tehran,” Iran armed and assisted terrorists with American blood on their hands.



Offering condolences for the death of this monster is a disgrace. https://t.co/dO8bF2Jspt — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 20, 2024

The hearing went completely off the rails when Sen. Ted Cruz took his turn to grill Blinken, telling the Biden admin lackey that he presided over the "worst foreign policy disaster of modern times," referring to both the war in Ukraine and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"Mr. Secretary, you have presided over the worst foreign policy disaster of modern times," Cruz stated. "When Joe Biden became president, he inherited peace and prosperity in the world. We now have two simultaneous wars waging: the worst war in Europe since World War II, and the worst war in the Middle East in 50 years. Both, I believe, were caused by this administration's consistent weakness."

Ted Cruz absolutely savaged Blinken on the foreign policy failures of the Biden administration. This is one for the ages. pic.twitter.com/nfJKWqgqre — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2024

"Your foreign policy is precisely backwards from what a rational American foreign policy should be to our friends and allies. This administration has consistently undermined, weakened and attacked them," he continued. "And to our enemies, this administration has shown constant appeasement and indeed has flowed billions of dollars to the enemies of America who want to kill us."

Blinken denied that the Biden administration was impeding Israel's efforts in Rafah and Gaza insisting repeatedly that the United States was behind them one hundred percent.

Undeterred, Cruz accused Blinken of repeatedly telling Israel to back down, referring to a now-deleted post on X in which he called on Israel "not to engage in military action," to which Blinken responded to say that he went to Israel five days following the attack and has been there seven times since.

"No one, starting with President Biden, has done more to make sure they have what they need to defend themselves from Hamas, to deal with the threat," Blinken insisted.

Cruz then pressed him on funding for Iran, pointing out that the country's oil production had gone up since Biden took office, and that Iran had deployed over 200 "ghost ships" to circumvent sanctions placed upon it by the United States.

"This administration desperately wants a new Iran deal. You have been showering cash on Iran from day one," Cruz said, referring to the Biden administration's refusal to properly enforce sanctions. "In a very real sense, this administration, you and President Biden funded the Oct. 7 attacks by flowing $100 billion to a homicidal, genocidal regime that funded those attacks."

Blinken rejected the claim, stating that Iran was simply very "determined" to get around the sanctions and that the United States was doing its best to stop them.

"They weren't determined when Trump was president," Cruz replied.