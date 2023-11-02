GOP senators propose fee on imports from countries with lenient environmental standards — such as China

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, alongside two fellow Republicans, is set to unveil legislation that proposes a fee on goods imported from countries with high greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative primarily aims to shield U.S. manufacturers from facing competition from nations, including China, that have comparatively relaxed environmental regulations.

Marking the first Republican endeavor to incorporate climate change considerations into U.S. trade regulations, this bill introduces carbon adjustment fees. As major nations continue to tighten domestic climate regulations, there's growing momentum to ensure these don't inadvertently push domestic manufacturing to countries with softer emission policies.

Capitol Hill battles over war aid for Ukraine and Israel



The Biden administration, along with staunch supporters of Ukraine in both political parties, are fervently pushing to overcome conservative opposition in Congress.



MORE: https://t.co/4MbrMinGoX pic.twitter.com/oeuGohaGMp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 1, 2023

“With the foreign pollution fee, we’re attempting to level the playing field to say, ‘OK, China, if you choose not to enforce environmental regulations, we’re going to levy a fee to compensate our country,’” Cassidy stated. He characterized the proposal as a “Republican climate policy.”

U.S. sectors, especially steelmaking, have voiced concerns that stringent emission-reducing regulations could escalate their operating costs. This could render them less competitive against imports from nations lacking analogous regulations, potentially hindering the revival of the U.S. manufacturing landscape.

The legislation introduced by Cassidy advances beyond a recent bipartisan bill from Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.). Their proposal called for an Energy Department study assessing the emissions involved in manufacturing diverse goods across nations, aiming to highlight the U.S.'s "carbon advantage."

SHOCKING: Republican Senator Josh Hawley has taken the Biden Administration to task for their apparent lack of awareness on the condition of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) once they enter the country.https://t.co/9NrUjqpAPO pic.twitter.com/SbcbRT7awV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 27, 2023

Although U.S. policymakers have considered carbon border adjustments for over a decade, the approach has recently gained traction, especially with the rise of protectionist trade policies during the Trump administration.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the latter being the Armed Services Committee's ranking member, co-sponsor Cassidy's bill. “American manufacturers should not be put at a strategic disadvantage because of our world-leading efforts to improve our manufacturing processes,” remarked Wicker.

'Our cries for help in the enforcement of existing federal immigration laws have been ignored by President Biden. We have had enough,' said Republican state Rep. David Spiller, author of the House bill.



MORE: https://t.co/mZwAyKdtct pic.twitter.com/JLcLzaN83A — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 31, 2023

However, this new Republican bill won't associate its “foreign pollution fee” with a domestic carbon price, a concept which some conservative economists believe is a more streamlined solution to address climate change than intricate pollution regulations.

This legislation will determine border fees based on a product's carbon footprint during production. The urgency of implementing carbon tariffs has heightened, especially with the European Union commencing its carbon border adjustment mechanism in October. This European mechanism, aiming to target imports from countries lacking rigorous emission-reduction schemes, could potentially impact the U.S., as it doesn't have a specific carbon emission pricing system.