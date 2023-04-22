Gordon G. Chang: ‘China is more influential in the United States than the American people’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 21, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked to Gordon G. Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China about the allowance of Chinese police stations in the United States and Canada. Gordon commented:

Well, we have not insisted on reciprocity, so the Chinese have not felt that they had to open up their country. And this is not just police stations. This is when we talk about, for instance, TikTok. American apps are not allowed in China, but we allow Chinese apps in our country. So the Chinese are taking advantage of us. And so we should be surprised about that. But the American people should be outraged at American presidents who have known about this and allowed this to continue. And this is not just a recent phenomenon. This has been going on for quite some time, China violating our sovereignty.

David asked him what he could tell the audience about the two individuals arrested in New York City earlier this week.

They were politically influential. There's that infamous photograph of one of them standing next to Eric Adams, who is now mayor of New York, and Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate. So we know that they made large donations to the Democratic Party. We have known this for quite some time, and it's only now. The thing about this, David, that is interesting is that we didn't learn about these police stations from our own government. We learned about it because of the Spanish-based NGO Safeguard Centers. We wrote a report about a year ago, and we've updated that report to show the increase in the number of Chinese police stations around the world. So the FBI in the United States, they're just reacting to pressure.

He talked about the reach of the influence of China on the American government.

China is more influential in the United States than the American people. And we ought to take note of that and understand that our republic is at risk.

“It almost sounds treasonous to me, I know that's a harsh word, that you would allow a regime like that to carry out law enforcement in a Western democracy,” commented David.

Gordon agreed with him, “Yeah, that's a great word for it. But, you know, whatever the motivation is of American and Canadian leaders, we know that they're not defending their countries. Their highest obligation, their most solemn obligation is to defend the United States and Canada from foreign attack.”