Gov. DeSantis claims credit for sending two plane-loads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the upscale island in Massachusetts and home to many of America’s wealthiest celebrities, business magnates, and politicians, including former President Barack Obama.

“Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis' communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

DeSantis’ flight of migrants is part of an escalating tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s failed border policies, which have seen an estimated two million illegal border crossings in 2022 alone.

As detailed by the Wall Street Journal in August, border patrol agents performed 1.82 million arrests so far this year, and the number topped the previous record set in 2021, which was at 1.66 million arrests. The figures do not include so-called got-aways, who successfully evaded law enforcement.

Although DeSantis’ office did not elaborate on the legal status of the migrants they sent to Martha’s Vineyard, most of those who crossed the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation after being released by border patrol to pursue asylum in immigration court, or released on parole.

The Biden administration’s policy toward illegal border crossings stands in stark contrast to those of his predecessors, including Obama, who deported most illegal immigrants caught at the border.

Republicans say Biden is to blame for the massive influx of illegal crossings since taking office, as his promise of amnesty during the campaign trail is often cited by illegal aliens as a reason for why they made the trip.

Furthermore, the Biden administration’s catch-and-release policy effectively decriminalizes illegal border crossings, which have few, if any repercussions.

Following the migrants' disembarkment from the two airplanes from Florida, local government officials in Massachusetts moved to provide the migrants with shelter. According to state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, the migrants were told they would be given housing and jobs at their destination.

As border towns struggle with the influx of migrants from Mexico, numerous Democrat-run cities pledged themselves to be sanctuary cities, promising not to work with federal law enforcement and to prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Posting on Twitter, Christina Pushaw, the spokeswoman for DeSantis’ reelection campaign said that the residents of Martha’s Vineyard should be “thrilled” with the delivery of migrants.

“They vote for sanctuary cities - they get a sanctuary city of their own,” Pushaw wrote. “And illegal aliens will increase the town's diversity, which is strength. Right?”