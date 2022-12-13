Gov. DeSantis seeks approval for grand jury to probe alleged misconduct in Florida's Covid-19 vaccine rollout

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) hosted a roundtable event to discuss the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. The event included medical professionals, as well as people claiming to have experienced “adverse” effects to their health since taking the vaccine.

DeSantis used the event to criticize lockdown measures and vaccine mandates, and announced he is filing a petition with his state’s Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the Covid-19 vaccines.

He compared the investigation to lawsuits against opioid companies, and said he expects the grand jury petition to be approved.

“Today I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines,” the governor announced.

“That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct,” he said.

The governor has been one of the most vocal critics of the federal government’s response to the Covid pandemic, and while he has criticized vaccine mandates, he has also promoted them in the past. He partnered with companies like Publix to distribute the vaccine, and touted the fact that they were “saving lives.”

DeSantis also accused Big Tech of working to punish “scientific dissenters” who questioned mandates and lockdowns during the height of the pandemic, citing revelations from Elon Musk’s Twitter Files as proof. He argued that policies and positions should be able to stand on their own and be able to accept criticism.

“Your policies or your positions or your analysis of this medical science should stand on its own and if it’s not able to accept criticism, if you can’t defend the policy against valid criticism, then maybe you need to be looking in the mirror, but that’s not what these elites wanted to do,” DeSantis said.