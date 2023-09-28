Gov. DeSantis unveiled his vision for law and order on the Republican debate stage

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Speaking at Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that he intends to leverage the U.S. Department of Defense to go after “woke” district attorneys, particularly those financially backed by progressive megadonor George Soros.

Having previously taken decisive action against two Soros-supported district attorneys in Florida, DeSantis used this record as evidence of his commitment to a safer society. His remarks came in response to co-moderator Dana Perino's probing question about addressing the core causes of crime and the recurring cycle of criminal activity.

“How do you think about dealing with the root causes of crime, especially this revolving door of the criminals that just get out and come back and commit another crime?” Perino asked.

“Well, the crime in the cities is one of the strongest signs of the decaying of America, we can’t be successful as a country if people aren’t even safe to live in places like Los Angeles and San Francisco,” DeSantis stated, recalling the distressing experiences of individuals he had met during his short stay in Southern California, emphasizing that the deteriorating safety on the streets was a stark contrast to the environment a few decades prior.

As President, I will use the Justice Department to bring civil rights cases against left-wing Soros-funded prosecutors.



“Just being in Southern California over the last couple of days, my wife and I have met three people who have been mugged on the street. And that would have never happened 10 or 20 years ago,” he said.

Proudly championing the success of his own state, DeSantis attributed Florida's lowest crime rates in 50 years to the unwavering support his administration has provided to law enforcement.

“And yes, when I had two progressive prosecutors that weren’t following the law in Florida, I removed them from their posts and the people of Florida are safer as a result of it,” he continued. “As President, I will use the Justice Department to bring civil rights cases against all of those Left-wing Soros funded prosecutors, we’re not going to let them get away with it anymore. We want to reverse this country’s decline. We need to choose law and order over rioting and disorder.”