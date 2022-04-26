Gov. Greg Abbott invites Elon Musk to relocate Twitter HQ from California to Texas

AP Photo/Eric Gay and Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited Elon Musk to relocate Twitter’s headquarters from California to Texas.

Following the Tesla CEO’s acquisition of the social media platform, Abbott shared the invitation to move the company to the Lone Star State on Monday evening. Just after Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter was approved by its board of directors.

“@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company,” Abbott wrote.

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

As detailed by Abbott, Musk has numerous other operations in Texas. Musk recently relocated Tesla’s operations from California to Texas due to the incredibly strict restrictions and taxes levied on his company by the California state government. Musk himself has appeared to show little fondness for Governor Gavin Newsom.

Abbott has been instrumental in his drive to draw business interests to Texas. A staunch conservative, Abbott recently signed bills to protect unborn life and to call for child abuse investigations into the parents of so-called transgender children.

Earlier on Sunday, the Texas governor pointed out why his state has the lowest business operating costs in the country.

Another reason why Texas is #1 for business:



We have the lowest business operating costs in America.https://t.co/QIYMOvp6hW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

As detailed by the man himself on Twitter, Texas added more than 30,100 jobs in March to a total of 152,200 jobs in 2022 so far.

In addition to Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has also invited Musk to join her state and relocate its headquarters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not publicly invite the billionaire to relocate his company to the sunshine state, but applauded him for defending free speech, which he says will “be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.”

.@elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2022

As Rebel News reported on Monday, Elon Musk has angered Democrats who claim that his purchase of the social media platform “is dangerous for Democracy.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who Elon Musk once referred to as 'Senator Karen', warned of perils ahead after the Tesla CEO purchased Twitter.