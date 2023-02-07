Gov. Inslee’s neighbors react to sexual predators being released from McNeil Island; say they are not allowed in their neighborhood

E-transfer (Canada):

Governor Jay Inslee is releasing the nation’s most violent sexual predators from secluded McNeil Island and placing them into private homes in small town communities across the state of Washington.

While small towns fight back against sexual predators from coming into their community, the Inslee administration has no plans to place these violent predators into Gov. Inslee’s community.

These sex offenders are considered to be the worst-of-the-worst and have been legally classified by the courts as “sexually violent predators,” meaning they are likely to re-offend if released back into society.

Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt traveled to Governor Inslee’s community on Bainbridge Island to ask if they would be willing to accept the nation’s most violent sexual predators in their own neighborhood.

Watch the video for the full report.