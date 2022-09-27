Gov. Ron DeSantis issues dire warning to Floridians ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued warnings of “catastrophic” and “life-threatening” flooding as Hurricane Ian hurtles towards Florida.

“What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential,” DeSantis said, telling residents that Ian’s impact was now “imminent.”

The storm is expected to gain strength as it moves closer to the state, with winds expecting to reach 125 miles per hour.

“In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges,” DeSantis said.

“Mother Nature is a very fearsome adversary. So please heed those warnings,” the governor warned citizens.

“Make sure you are executing your plan. This is imminent,” DeSantis said. “I would just tell all Floridians who are in the path of this that there is going to be interruptions in things like power. There’s going to be interruptions in fuel. There may be interruptions in communications.”

As #HurricaneIan approaches, locally ordered evacuations are in effect. Check your evacuation zone so you and your family can make informed evacuation decisions.



Find your zone at: https://t.co/zT0tDvgR7j pic.twitter.com/g1Q66nIC4z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 27, 2022

Speaking at a press conference, Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that "The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph ... making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane,” reported CBS News.

“It's important to say that Tampa Bay region, you are not out of the woods yet. There is still going to be a storm surge event in the Tampa Bay region," Guthrie said. "You need to continue to heed the warnings that are in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee, Hillsborough. Do not return yet if you have evacuated.”