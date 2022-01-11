Gov. Ron DeSantis releases new line of merch to mock lockdown-loving leftists who run off to Florida for freedom

Gage Skidmore

Florida is the place to be if you live in America. Free from lockdowns, mandates, and forced masking, Ron DeSantis’ Florida is an oasis in the desert of mass formation psychosis – and his campaign knows it.

This week, the re-election campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis released a new set of merchandise mocking leftists like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Eric Swalwell for escaping to the sunshine state from restrictive coronavirus lockdown measures in their own cities and states.

“We’re a free state. If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you,” DeSantis said in a campaign video. “If you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida. Welcome to Florida.”

The merchandise has the words “Escape to Florida” and “The LOCKDOWN LIBS Tour,” with the back of the shirts listing all the locations of the “libs” who fled to Florida during the Christmas and New Year holidays, which includes Democrat politicians and liberal cable news personalities.

Gretchen Whitmer, MI Gov …………… West Palm Beach, FL Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Mayor …………… Ft. Lauderdale Phil Murphy, NJ Gov …………… Orlando, FL Don Lemon, CNN Anchor …………… Palm Beach, FL AOC, U.S. Congress (NY-14) …………… Miami Beach, FL Ned Lamont, CT Gov …………… South Florida NBC’s New Years Special …………… Miami, FL Eric Swalwell, U.S. Congress …………… Miami Beach, FL

To the Left’s biggest hypocrites who lock down their own states, but vacation in the free state of Florida: We don't blame you... We like freedom, too. 👀



Introducing the Lockdown Libs Tour Tee, available exclusively at https://t.co/iztNLW4Hv8. pic.twitter.com/knBknZZBzJ — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) January 10, 2022

DeSantis has remained a vocal critic of the Democrat establishment and led the charge against Biden’s vaccine and mask mandates – standing as an example for other conservative Republicans to follow.

Speaking to Mark Levin on Sunday, the governor took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the White House, for his failure to properly handle the pandemic.

“I think when you look back how the pandemic was handled there will be a whole host of the cardinal sins,” DeSantis said. “But some of the chief will be school closures, kids were locked out of school for over a year, we have schools still closed in parts of the country, unbelievably, the extended lockdowns, the lockdowns were a disaster — but not focusing on treatment from the beginning was a huge mistake, Dr. Anthony Fauci and people like him are absolutely to blame for this, and so once we did get these treatments on line through the private sector, to ignore them and to put all your eggs in one basket was a fundamental mistake.”

“Now, the question is, Biden did mention it once, he mentioned it after — right before they cut our supply, he said we’ll ramp up the monoclonal antibodies then he turns around and cuts the supply, we have not seen the ramp up,” he continued. “He had months and months after this was demonstrated to be effective to be ready for this, and we haven’t seen that. I don’t think that they’re ultimately going to embrace it.”