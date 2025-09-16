Government admits: 1.3 million foreign students in Canada, no tracking of revoked visas

The federal government has confirmed that as of March 2025, there were more than 1.3 million foreign nationals holding valid study permits in Canada — a number higher than the populations of several provinces combined.

The disclosure came in response to a written question from Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, who pressed the Liberals for details about the size and oversight of the international student program.

According to Parliamentary Secretary Peter Fragiskatos, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reported that 1,317,680 people held a study permit between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, including extensions.

The Auditor General will audit the international student program due to controversy over the rapid influx of foreign students. A report is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.



The response also revealed a glaring gap in government record-keeping: while 16,760 study permits were revoked during that period, the department does not systematically track the reasons why.

Program expenditures and staffing levels were not disclosed in the response, with Fragiskatos saying the information won’t be available until the government tables its Departmental Results Report later this fall.

Canada’s foreign student program has ballooned beyond the government’s ability or willingness to manage. The sheer scale of the program has contributed to housing shortages, strained social services, and created opportunities for exploitation by shady colleges and immigration consultants.