Government can't tell you how to worship God | Father David Sherry with Drea Humphrey

How many pastors need to be imprisoned in Canada for freely preaching the gospel during life with COVID-19, before people of all faiths speak out against the country's unconstitutional attack on religious expression?

Perhaps the answer to that question is worryingly higher than many of us ever imagined. To date, only a small percentage of predominately protestant faith leaders have publicly opposed the government's COVID-19 restrictions. Restrictions that have led to churches being seized, Christians and Jews being fined, and now, a third Albertan pastor being thrown behind bars.

Thankfully, there are more and more religious leaders, like Father Sherry — the District Superior of Canada for the Priestly Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) — who are starting to use their voice and wisdom to shed light on our increasingly totalitarian government.

Father Sherry believes life with COVID-19 has made it clear that the government views itself as the only source of power, and that bishops should be leading by standing up against the government by telling them they have no power to restrict Catholic worship.

Click her to watch my full interview with Father Sherry.

At Rebel News we believe that freedom of religion is essential. That's why, through our www.FightTheFines.com campaign, we've been fighting for people who have been fined, charged — and even arrested — for how they practice their religion during life with COVID-19.

If you'd like to donate to the legal funds for those ongoing cases, or for anyone else who might run into legal trouble because of COVID restrictions, you can now receive a tax credit through our partners at The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.