Government hiring more people to teach them how Washington works… with a taxpayer-funded field trip to D.C.

The Liberals previously pledged to cut down on spending on consultants after facing backlash.

Sheila Gunn Reid
Ottawa’s bureaucrats are getting another lesson on how to do their jobs — and you’re paying for it.

A sole-source contract posted on MERX shows the Canada School of Public Service is hiring a Washington-based “Canada–U.S. Subject Matter Expert” to design and deliver a program called How Washington Works for senior federal executives. The training will be delivered in Washington, D.C., as part of the Executive Leadership Development Program.

Translation? Canada’s highest-paid bureaucrats are getting a taxpayer-funded field trip to the U.S. capital so a consultant can explain American politics and Americans to them.

No cost was disclosed, but it’s another example of the Carney government’s consultant culture: outsourcing the obvious, while Canadians at home struggle with inflation, housing, and rising taxes.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

