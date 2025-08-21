Government hiring more people to teach them how Washington works… with a taxpayer-funded field trip to D.C.

Ottawa’s bureaucrats are getting another lesson on how to do their jobs — and you’re paying for it.

A sole-source contract posted on MERX shows the Canada School of Public Service is hiring a Washington-based “Canada–U.S. Subject Matter Expert” to design and deliver a program called How Washington Works for senior federal executives. The training will be delivered in Washington, D.C., as part of the Executive Leadership Development Program.

Translation? Canada’s highest-paid bureaucrats are getting a taxpayer-funded field trip to the U.S. capital so a consultant can explain American politics and Americans to them.

No cost was disclosed, but it’s another example of the Carney government’s consultant culture: outsourcing the obvious, while Canadians at home struggle with inflation, housing, and rising taxes.