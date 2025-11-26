Government refuses to say whether Stephanie McLean has ever attended a cabinet meeting — but confirms she has a chauffeur

The federal government is refusing to disclose whether Secretary of State for Seniors Stephanie McLean has attended even a single cabinet meeting since being appointed — but they had no hesitation confirming she enjoys a taxpayer-funded car and driver.

The response, prompted by Conservative MP Anna Roberts (King–Vaughan), revealed a role with perks but no responsibilities:

No separate department or budget — her costs are buried inside ESDC.

Yes, she has a chauffeured government vehicle.

No deputy minister reports directly to her.

And cabinet attendance? The government refuses to answer, citing “Cabinet confidence.”

On paper, McLean appears to have a title, salary, chauffeur, and expense account without any actual portfolio expectations. If that sounds familiar, it’s because McLean has done this before.

As an Alberta NDP MLA under Rachel Notley, McLean became notorious for:

Pre-filing 27 sick-day absence reports months in advance

Disappearing from the Legislature for months

Collecting $67,000 in salary while absent

Never returning to her duties

When asked to provide proof of her “illness,” the Legislature admitted it ran on the “honour system.” McLean took the system at its word and then acted without honour.

CBC later confirmed that when she finally resigned in 2019, she walked away with an additional $14,000 resignation payout, even though she had barely shown up in the months prior.

Her resignation was strategically timed. Had she quit when removed from cabinet, it would have triggered a Calgary-Varsity by-election the NDP desperately wanted to avoid.

So she stayed on the payroll — just long enough to spare the party embarrassment.

Albertans paid the bill.

Now in Ottawa, the behaviour looks strikingly similar though she is now in a different role. Different province. Same pattern. Same taxpayer tab.