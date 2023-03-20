Government-run liquor stores to combat climate change by removing fridges, says Quebec
Over the next 15 years, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) intends to remove two-thirds of refrigerators from its stores — reducing the number of fridges from around 3000 to 900.
Québec's government-run liquor stores are doing their part to combat climate change by eliminating their… refrigerators.
Over the next 15 years, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) intends to remove two-thirds of refrigerators from its stores — reducing the number of fridges from around 3000 to 900.
SAQ spokesperson Genevieve Cormier commented that the changes "will require some adjustment, both from our employees and customers."
However, she said the Crown corporation is "confident" the public will rally behind the change and appreciate its efforts to reduce Québec's carbon footprint.
According to Le Journal de Montreal, the changes will vary by store type, with SAQ's 279 classic stores maintaining one fridge each rather than four.
'It means that we have an identity which is shared by everyone and which is managed by the government,' said Philippe Meloni, strategic advisor in information technology.— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 18, 2023
Visit Rebel News for more on this story from @TheVoiceAlexa: https://t.co/RAuegA6nW6 pic.twitter.com/lgQvXmTwyi
Meanwhile, their 92 "selection" stores, which offer premium alcohol, will adopt three fridges instead of a dozen. In contrast, the announcement does not impact the 26 "express" locations across Québec.
According to claims, the liquor agency does not believe the removal of fridges will negatively impact sales because they removed all fridges from three stores during a two-year pilot project without considerable quarrel.
"The experience has allowed us to understand that customers accept to participate in the collective effort required by global warming," said Cormier.
The SAQ began removing fridges from its stores in January and plans to remove them from 30 stores annually until it reaches its target. The agency will donate the fridges to food banks.
They claim refrigerators commit 9% of their carbon emissions, excluding transportation. The announcement is expected to reduce emissions by 83 tonnes and save money on fridge electricity costs.
According to the Fraser Institute, all levels of government in Canada spent $352.1 billion (inflation-adjusted) subsidizing businesses over 13 years.https://t.co/pHdwSypAJV— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 20, 2023
"At the same time, [customers] still want a minimum of refrigerated products…that is why we have decided to keep a third [of our refrigerators]," added the SAQ spokesperson, earning the agency praise from some green industry leaders.
However, the move ushered much criticism from locals and pundits amid the possibility of forgoing chilled wine and beer.
While several Québecers expressed their dissatisfaction with the SAQ on social media, prominent Québec commentator Richard Martineau discussed the SAQ's plans on his show.
He said, "after [the SAQ], what will it be? Grocery stores? [Will] orange juice no longer be in fridges? [Will] milk no longer be in fridges?"
Martineau sarcastically suggested the SAQ should no longer heat and use air conditioning in its stores to combat climate change.
The decision comes amid Québec Premier Francois Legault's pursuit of a net-zero agenda to make Québec carbon-neutral by 2050.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
19,122 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.