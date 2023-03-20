Government-run liquor stores to combat climate change by removing fridges, says Quebec

ltyuan - stock.adobe.com

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 19,122 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Québec's government-run liquor stores are doing their part to combat climate change by eliminating their… refrigerators.

Over the next 15 years, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) intends to remove two-thirds of refrigerators from its stores — reducing the number of fridges from around 3000 to 900.

SAQ spokesperson Genevieve Cormier commented that the changes "will require some adjustment, both from our employees and customers."

However, she said the Crown corporation is "confident" the public will rally behind the change and appreciate its efforts to reduce Québec's carbon footprint.

According to Le Journal de Montreal, the changes will vary by store type, with SAQ's 279 classic stores maintaining one fridge each rather than four.

'It means that we have an identity which is shared by everyone and which is managed by the government,' said Philippe Meloni, strategic advisor in information technology.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story from @TheVoiceAlexa: https://t.co/RAuegA6nW6 pic.twitter.com/lgQvXmTwyi — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, their 92 "selection" stores, which offer premium alcohol, will adopt three fridges instead of a dozen. In contrast, the announcement does not impact the 26 "express" locations across Québec.

According to claims, the liquor agency does not believe the removal of fridges will negatively impact sales because they removed all fridges from three stores during a two-year pilot project without considerable quarrel.

"The experience has allowed us to understand that customers accept to participate in the collective effort required by global warming," said Cormier.

The SAQ began removing fridges from its stores in January and plans to remove them from 30 stores annually until it reaches its target. The agency will donate the fridges to food banks.

They claim refrigerators commit 9% of their carbon emissions, excluding transportation. The announcement is expected to reduce emissions by 83 tonnes and save money on fridge electricity costs.

According to the Fraser Institute, all levels of government in Canada spent $352.1 billion (inflation-adjusted) subsidizing businesses over 13 years.https://t.co/pHdwSypAJV — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 20, 2023

"At the same time, [customers] still want a minimum of refrigerated products…that is why we have decided to keep a third [of our refrigerators]," added the SAQ spokesperson, earning the agency praise from some green industry leaders.

However, the move ushered much criticism from locals and pundits amid the possibility of forgoing chilled wine and beer.

While several Québecers expressed their dissatisfaction with the SAQ on social media, prominent Québec commentator Richard Martineau discussed the SAQ's plans on his show.

He said, "after [the SAQ], what will it be? Grocery stores? [Will] orange juice no longer be in fridges? [Will] milk no longer be in fridges?"

Martineau sarcastically suggested the SAQ should no longer heat and use air conditioning in its stores to combat climate change.

The decision comes amid Québec Premier Francois Legault's pursuit of a net-zero agenda to make Québec carbon-neutral by 2050.