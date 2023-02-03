Government says it would be too hard to figure out the carbon footprint of the UN climate conference delegation
The annual United Nations climate summit, the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) was held last November in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. The running tally for flights of Canadian delegates to the event is already in excess of $622,000.
According to an inquiry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) by Conservative MP Gerard Deltell about the greenhouse gas emission expended to send an army of people to Egypt, ECCC does not track the carbon footprint of its own trips at all:
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) undertook an extensive preliminary search in order to determine the amount of information that would fall within the scope of this question and the amount of time that would be required to prepare a comprehensive response. The information requested is not systematically tracked in a centralized database.
ECCC concluded that producing and validating a comprehensive response to this question would require a manual collection of information that is not possible in the time allotted and could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information.
The Canadian government delegation included 266 core attendees and another 153 speakers and panelists at events at the Canadian pavilion at COP27.
According to the reply from ECCC, the federal government only covers costs for federal employees and some Indigenous Representatives, youth, and civil society representatives. Most delegates cover their own costs. The financials reflect costs incurred by various government departments recorded in the system as of November 21, 2022. Therefore, the amounts in the table do not reflect final costs.
