Government spent $45 million on COVID-19 vaccine ads, including $132,000 on social media influencers

The $45 million advertising push represents one of the largest public health campaigns in recent history.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 05, 2024   |   News

The Liberal government has confirmed that it spent over $45 million on advertising campaigns promoting COVID-19 vaccines, including $132,000 on social media influencers, according to an order paper response tabled in the House of Commons.

The response was provided by Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, in reply to a question from Conservative MP Lianne Rood. Naqvi detailed the breakdown of expenditures:

  • $45,477,174.55 was spent on vaccine-related advertisements encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated. This figure includes costs for media placement and associated fees but excludes planning and production expenses.
  • $132,168 was allocated to a social media influencer campaign in 2021-22 aimed at helping Canadians make "informed decisions" about COVID-19 vaccines. This amount covered planning, outreach, content creation, and payments to influencers.
  • The government did not allocate funds specifically to publicists.
  • Vaccine safety messaging was integrated into the broader advertising campaigns, meaning no separate cost for safety-focused ads was provided.

The $45 million advertising push represents one of the largest public health campaigns in recent history. The response did not provide a breakdown of what agencies and influencers were on the receiving end of the massive spend. 

PETITION: No More Shots!

46,800 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

Please sign our petition to demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately, following the revelation that Health Canada has confirmed the presence of at least one previously undisclosed plasmid, a residual DNA sequence.

Will you sign?

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.